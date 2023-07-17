FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Phoenix Recovery Academy is a one-of-a-kind high school in Maryland that helps teens from 14 to 18 years old with substance use disorder (SUD).

“I never realized that I was battling substance use disorder until I started using pills. I just always thought addicts and alcoholics were homeless people, but that’s not the case,” said 16-year-old Andrew Brachetti.

Andrew said he battled SUD, but since attending Phoenix Recovery Academy, he is on a journey to recovery.

According to Maryland Overdose Data, fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the state.

The Phoenix Recovery Academy is the only school in the state that helps students with addictions to drugs, alcohol or other medications.

Right now, the school has about 10 students. Megan Adkins, the peer group program director of the school, said they are looking for more.

“I’m working with them, talking about their mental health struggles, their sobriety, and kind of sharing some of my story with them, too,” said Adkins.

The independent school is credited by the Maryland State Department of Education.

The school accepts teens battling addiction from across the state.