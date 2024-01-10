FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said a man was arrested on Tuesday for sexual solicitation of a minor.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Scott Paul Locastro, of West Friendship, Maryland, on eight separate counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and two counts of obscene material sale to minors.

On Jan. 3, 2024, an FCSO detective was investigating online posing as a 13-year-old girl, when Locastro initiated a conversation with her through a phone messaging app.

The undercover detective told Locastro many times throughout the conversation that he was talking with a 13-year-old girl. Locastro continued to engage in a sexual conversation, with the undercover detective, soliciting numerous sex acts.

Locastro said that he would travel from West Friendship to Frederick County to engage in several sexual acts. He then drove to an agreed location in Frederick County and detectives immediately arrested him without incident.

“This arrest is another win for the juveniles who are preyed upon by sexual predators like Locastro,” said Sgt. Rob Deckhut, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander. “Our goal is to take as many of these predators off the streets of Frederick County and to protect our youth to the fullest extent possible.”

Locastro was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.