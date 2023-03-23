PIKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A deputy from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with second-degree child abuse, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region were instructed to conduct an investigation into the deputy at the behest of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

The alleged assault involved a five-year-old child. The incident reportedly occurred on March 21.

Following an investigation, the deputy was charged and arrested. He was later transported to an adult detention center for booking.