KEYMAR, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) rescued a man who fell off a cliff behind a home on Thursday evening.

MSP said that a helicopter crew was called around 10 p.m. to help the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Keymar, where the man had fallen about 30-40 feet down a cliff.

FCSO deputies gave the victim first aid, and responders got the man from the steep creekside to a landing at the bottom of the cliff.

MSP’s Trooper 3 helicopter responded for an aerial rescue and flew the man to a Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment.