FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police (MSP) trooper and several civilians helped save a woman’s life after her car caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

MSP said that Sgt. Brian Blubaugh was the first person to get to the scene of a single-car crash on I-70 at mile marker 49 in Frederick County just after noon.

Police said that a 69-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was driving a van westbound on the interstate when she veered off the road and hit an embankment, causing her van to catch fire.

Blubaugh and several citizens helped get the woman out of the car, saving her life.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.