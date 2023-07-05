KNOXVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A Fourth of July outing on the Potomac River turned deadly Tuesday night.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, at around 5 p.m. three people attempted to swim to a rock island, but one person died in the process.

The drowning victim is identified as a Germantown, Md. man, 44 year-old, Daniel Aldazabal Cucho, who was fishing on the banks of the Potomac River with his two friends.

“It isn’t that deep but it can sweep you right out,” said fisherman Albert Barnes who has spent a decade on the river. “That’s the trouble with most people, they don’t respect it [the river].”

Cucho yelled for help and suddenly slipped below the water. His two companions tried to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Like Barnes, Dianne Collins is a river enthusiast and says the part of the river where the drowing happened can be treacherous.

“It has some swift currents,” Collins said. “You have to wear a life jacket if you’re not a really good swimmer and you’re not comfortable with the currents.”

Barnes said anything can happen out on the water.

“Sometimes there are things that happen that are just out of your control, but most of the time it’s just that people don’t respect the water,” Barnes said.

Dive teams with help from fire department boats tried lifesaving measures and took Cucho to a medic on shore in Jefferson County, W.Va. where he died.

A report will be issued by the Jefferson County medical examiner.