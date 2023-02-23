FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The state of Maryland is about to receive about $19 million in federal funding to go towards reducing forever chemicals in the state’s water supply.

The forever chemical known as Per- and Poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) has been detected in water supplies all around the state of Maryland, including in four Frederick County water supplies. Now, the state is receiving federal funds to reduce its exposure levels.

PFAS are chemicals found in many things — from everyday household items to firefighting foam.

Federal funding will help places such as the town of Thurmont implement treatment systems to reduce these chemicals in their water supplies.

“It’s terrific that MDE and the federal government are providing funding to address this issue not only in the town of Thurmont but other communities across the state of Maryland,” Thurmont’s Chief Engineer Nate Merkel said. “They are grateful for this opportunity to receive the funding to know to assist with the removal of PFAS within the community water systems.”

The cities of Myersville, Mount Airy and Frederick are also affected by PFAS and are slated to receive federal funds.