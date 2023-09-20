FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — For Maryland drivers, vehicle inspections are a necessity, even for new cars and trucks.

But the three year requirement for new vehicles may shift to six years under a proposal floating in the state capital.

The $14 fees paid for cars for inspections, are designed to monitor and regulate fuel emissions from cars and trucks. But 99% of new vehicles pass the inspections, leading lawmakers to ask, what’s the point?

Hagerstown motorist Phil Marshall says he thinks the inspections are “especially important when buying a previously-owned car or truck.”

“With all the new recalls happening with all the new vehicles coming out it just feels like people aren’t taking the inspections very seriously,” Ashleigh O’Neill, of Hagerstown, said.

California has a $25 annual “smog abatement fee” as a way to collect revenue, complementing their emissions inspection program. It is something Maryland could consider doing to offset the loss of dollars from moving inspections of new new vehicles from three to six years.

The Maryland General Assembly is expected to consider new options for the state program when it convenes for its next session in January.