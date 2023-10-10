FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Once a year, the Wertheimer Fellow Awards honor individuals who are making a difference. One of them is Ilka Tona, a recent graduate of Middletown High School.

“I was born in Rwanda, which is in East Africa, and then from there, I moved to Sierra Leone, which is in West Africa. And then from there, I moved to Montgomery County, Maryland. And in high school, actually, right before I started ninth grade, I moved to Middletown, and that’s where I spent the last four years,” said Tona.

A student at heart, she has excelled in her classes as well as other extracurricular activities.

“I’ve been involved in a lot through high school. I’ve been involved in the Key Club for about three years. For two of those years, I held leadership. I was Vice President my junior year and president my senior year,” said Tona.

As a Wertheimer Fellows awardee, she plans to use the $2,000 award funds and dedicate it to homeless students.

She started school at Emory University earlier this fall to major in neuroscience and behavioral biology.