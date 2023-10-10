FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Once a year, the Wertheimer Fellow Awards honor individuals who are making a difference. One of them is Sharon Jacko.

“I was the interim CEO of Heartley House, which was a volunteer position. I currently serve as the chair of the United Way of Frederick County, the President of the Literacy Council of Frederick County and the immediate past President of the Veterans Advisory Council,” said Jacko.

Sharon Jacko can be considered a ‘jack of all trades’.

“This community has been so good, not only to me but to the citizens of the city,” said Jacko.

From her many positions in several organizations throughout Frederick County, she says she feels like serving her community is her duty.

As a Wertheimer fellows awardee and retired lieutenant colonel for the Marine Corps, she plans to continue to use the $25,000 award funds to help benefit other veterans.

“It will be called the Sharon and Jeanie Jacko Veterans Fund. The veterans are in need and because it is near and dear to my heart, I chose the veterans,” said Jacko.