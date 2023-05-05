FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Friday, May 5, is the anniversary of the Battle of the Puebla — but you might know it by another name; Cinco de Mayo.

For those who aren’t familiar with the holiday, according to Britannica, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of a military victory against the French in 1862 in Puebla, Mexico.

“Usually, it’s our busiest day of the year so we have the most sales,” Bartender Kevin Morales said.

Mexican restaurants in Frederick are welcoming crowds of people to their tables this Cinco de Mayo.

“We have specials on for the tequila shots, the tacos, the food and margaritas,” a server at Mariachi Carlos Arenas said.

Arenas said he’s happy to see everyone celebrate an important day in Mexico’s history.

So is Nissi Mirin at River Bar & Grill. She said they started prepping for Cinco de Mayo months ago.

“We started getting stuff weeks ago and preparing and having more food, more drinks and we also started a day earlier. We usually start at 10:30 am and today we started at 9:00 am,” Mirin said.

Morales and Mirin said they love seeing Americans celebrate the holiday.

“I think over time everyone wants to join in to the whole celebration of other cultures, and it just blends in to American culture,” Morales said.

“It’s cool because it’s a day of celebrating. And also it’s nice that people celebrate with us. Mexico and all of us together celebrating one very special day,” Mirin said.