FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Mia Mason, a 20-year military veteran started her political career back in 2020. Now, she’s announcing that she’s looking to run for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

If elected, Mason would become the first openly transgender woman and United States military veteran to serve.

“I started in politics after having to fight for my civil rights as an LGBTQ person who had to keep a secret within the military as a transgender service member who was kicked back out and had to fight back in underneath Donald Trump,” Mason said.

The Democrat from Frederick says she wants to continue to fight for people’s civil rights, but also wants to focus on infrastructure and education in the county.

Mason said Frederick’s infrastructure is rapidly developing and health care is slowly growing.

“We need to make sure that it’s fully funded along with our education for our students and making sure that the violence ends in our communities before it becomes like Montgomery County,” said Mason.

It’s not the first time she has considered running. Mason also ran for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District in 2020 and 2022.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District is currently represented by Representative David Trone who announced he will run for the U.S. Senate earlier this year.

“I decided that if Mr. Trone is stepping up to become a U.S. Senator, it’s now my time to run again, to serve our community, protect them, because that’s what I’m passionate about,” Mason said.

Maryland’s primary election is on May 14. Early voting is from May 2 through May 9.