FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A team flew the driver of a tanker truck to the hospital after his truck overturned in Urbana Friday morning.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services posted information about the wreck on its Facebook page. The tanker overturned at Fingerboard Road (MD 80) and Sugarloaf Parkway. The driver was trapped inside the cab before crews were able to get him out.

An update said that medics flew with him to a trauma center.

Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were there with firefighters and medics. The sheriff’s office said the tanker had been loaded with milk. At least some of the milk ran out of the truck and into storm drains.