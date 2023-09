FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSCO) said a juvenile was shot during an incident early Saturday morning.

FSCO said that at about 1:43 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident at the 8000 block of Admiralty Place.

Deputies said the incident involved multiple juveniles. The juvenile injured was transported to Shock Trauma for medical treatment.

FSCO is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.