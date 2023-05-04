FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A teenager from Pennsylvania went missing Thursday morning, but police soon found him after he got on a Frederick County school bus and started showing knives.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that 15-year-old Jesse Allen Crow got on a Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) bus in the morning. He got off the bus at Middletown High School and walked away.

There was a heavy police presence in Middletown during the morning. Schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they first found knives, a black backpack and a jacket but were still searching for Jesse. Later, they provided an update saying that they found Jesse and that he was safe.

Jesse was a former FCPS student.

“The Frederick County Public Schools bus driver did the right thing. He contacted school administration. We have an SRO in the Middletown school district, so they made quick notification reporting to the students, they showed us a video, and we were able to identify that this child was a missing child from Pennsylvania,” FCSO Public Information Officer Todd Wivell said.

“If it were an FCPS student that displayed or carried those types of items on to a bus or any other FCPS facility, there would be school discipline that will be conducted, and we would also refer them to law enforcement. We would also refer them to law enforcement,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, associate superintendent of public affairs with FCPS.

FCSO said that Jesse was taken to the Frederick Health Hospital and was undergoing evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office was working alongside the States Attorney’s Office to determine if Jesse would be charged.