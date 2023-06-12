FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County firefighter was hit by a car and dragged while responding to a crash in Frederick County, Maryland on Monday.

Officials said that the crash happened on the 10000 block of Lewisdale Rd. near Urbana Road in Ijamsville. First responders arrived around 1 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived to help with the response. While on the scene, a firefighter was hit and dragged by a passing car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office intervened, and the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said in a tweet around 5:30 p.m. that the firefighter had since been treated and released.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer reminded the community in a tweet that if you see an emergency vehicle while driving, Maryland state law requires you to move over or slow down.