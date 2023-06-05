FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a Montgomery County man died after a Motorcycle crash in Frederick on Sunday.

At around 3:50 p.m. deputies responded to a call for service at Park Mills Road near Monocacy Bottom Road in Frederick, for a reported vehicle crash involving a 1962 Daimler passenger car (a British classic sports car) and a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle.

Glenn Rice Jr., 39, of Poolesville Md, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the sports car were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators said that speeding and failure to drive right of center may have been responsible for the crash.