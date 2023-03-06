FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators are confirming more about a tanker crash and fire that left the truck’s driver dead on Saturday.

Officials confirmed that the tanker was carrying gasoline. DC News Now learned on Sunday that the driver worked for CLI Transport and hauled fuel for Sheetz.

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said that funding to expand Route 15 has been approved, but that project is not expected to begin until the middle of 2027.

Officials said that residents can see the Maryland Department of the Environment and private contractors near the site of the crash to remediate the area and clean the soil.

The Frederick Church of the Brethren has also been going door-to-door to find out how they can help neighbors.