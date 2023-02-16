FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Serving up authentic recipes from the Motherland. That is the mission of Motherland Kitchen.

Sabina Jules opened the original Afro-Caribbean restaurant in Frederick, MD, and will soon open a new location in The District.

Jules stopped by our DC News Now studios to tell our Taniya Wright how she creates these special dishes that have been passed down for generations.

Website – www.motherlandkitchen.com

Facebook page – Motherland Kitchen & Spices

Instagram – motherlandkitchenrestaurants