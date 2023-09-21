FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Frederick County on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) were called to Urbana Pike at New Technology Way around 9:36 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle.

FCSO said that 71-year-old Michael Augustine McTighe of Frederick was driving his motorcycle when he hit the median curb and crashed.

Responders took McTighe to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

Officials were still working to investigate the crash on Thursday.