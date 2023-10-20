FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Law enforcement officers were in pursuit of Pedro Argote of Frederick on Friday, a day after investigators said Argote murdered Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

DC News Now spoke with some of Argote’s neighbors and at least one neighbor, Kwesi Okyere, was concerned to hear that Argote is a murder suspect.

“I have my kids around after school. They play around here so this is really concerning to me,” Okyere said. “This is a really nice, quiet neighborhood, kid friendly, no trouble, no issues. I’m surprised to hear about this neighbor.”

Wilkinson, who was overseeing Argote’s divorce proceedings, ruled Thursday that there was to be no contact between Argote and his wife with whom Argote has several children.

DC News Now was not able to reach Argote’s wife by late Friday.