FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Dollar General hopes to get a foothold in Myersville, a small town just off Interstate 70 between Frederick and Hagerstown.

But not all of the locals support it. The Myersville community is raising concerns about too much traffic and too much development.

Myersville is surrounded by abundant lush mountain greenery and plenty of small town charm. Local resident Linda Leatherman does not want a Dollar General in town.

“We are already at our capacity for growth,” Leatherman said. “We have enough businesses here that take care of our community.”

Dollar General said locals will like the convenience and variety of its store. The store will uniquely have fresh produce as well.

But Leatherman is not buying it.

“They tell you what they want you to hear and it’s not always what they are,” Leatherman said. “They will grow and add more so it’s definitely a no for me.”

Locals are concerned about traffic congestion on the town’s two-lane road and two schools nearby.

“I truly think it would take away from the charm of the town,” Kelly Smith said.

Others fear it will be the start of other national chains trying to get a foothold in the community.

“This town is just very calming,” Smith said. “It will be really busy here, more like a metropolitan area. Right now the town feels perfect for a Sunday drive any day of the week.”

Supporters say the store will be built with brick architecture and landscaping to complement the town.