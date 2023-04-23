FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)– Some residents in Frederick County may qualify for free energy efficiency upgrade thanks to a grant from the Maryland Energy Administration.

So far, 698 households participated in the program, and with the newly added $571,948 in grant money, 78 lower to moderate-income households will take advantage of the program.

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a statement she’s excited this funding will help lower energy costs.

“Improving our energy efficiency makes good environmental sense, and it makes good economic sense,” said Fitzwater.

Selected eligible applicants will receive a free assessment of the home’s energy efficiency and what improvements could be made including attic insulation, bathroom ventilation, or updated heating and cooling systems.

Program Administrator Lindsey Humphrey said this grant makes sure the program can continue successfully.

“We are committed to helping Frederick County residents reduce energy costs, but it’s not just about saving money on utilities,” said Humphrey

Humphrey added it will improve the quality of life and support environmental sustainability.

This program is for low to moderate-income households, applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the assessment and installation of upgrades are free of charge.