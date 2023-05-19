Crews are installing guardrails on both sides of the roadway along a three-mile stretch.

FREDDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) –The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOTSHA) said it will begin installing new guardrails on both sides of a stretch of US 15 (Jefferson National Pike) on Sunday. The project comes after a deadly tanker crash in March.

MDOTSHA conducted a review of the US 15 corridor following the wreck and determined a new guardrail system would enhance safety for drivers and people who live in the area of the highway.

The three-mile span will be between Jefferson Street and Motter Avenue.

Starting Sunday evening, crews will close the shoulder and right lane of northbound US 15 at Jefferson Street. Guardrails will be installed in the following locations:

Northbound US 15 between Jefferson Street and the exit ramp to eastbound US 40

Northbound US 15 between 7th Street and Motter Avenue

Ramp from Motter Avenue onto northbound US 15

Ramp from eastbound US 40 to southbound US 15

Southbound US 15 between the Opossumtown Pike ramp and the 7th Street exit ramp.

Detours will be in place. Electronic boards, signs, cones and barrels will be there to direct drivers.

The project is expected to be completed by May 25.

The guardrail project is separate from the planned widening of US 15 which is scheduled to start in 2026.