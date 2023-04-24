BRUNSWICK, Md. (DC News Now) — City of Brunswick officials have developed a new concept — Brunswick Forward.

Program Manager Carmen Hilton said their goal is to keep the public informed.

“It’s more about not just information, but about education,” Hilton said.

For example — if a sidewalk improvement project is started and an issue that will cause the project to take longer than desired is discovered after construction begins an issue, they’ll let the public know.

“We also want them to know things like if the leak continues, there could be issues in the ground, there could be higher water costs, there could be numerous things that go into the issues there,” Hilton said.

Other potential plans under Brunswick Forward include a new development with 46 affordable housing apartment units and a new park featuring a hands-on experience.

“The places that you sit might be on railroad ties, the sidewalk, we’re hoping will go all the way from the train station all the way up the road and be stamped like it’s a railroad track,” Hilton said.

Resident Brian Disney said he’s all for the initiative.

“I didn’t know much about it until you brought that up so I’m glad they’re trying to make things better around here,” Disney said.

Another Brunswick resident Ishong Nkong said he feels this program has the potential to bridge the gap between the community and the city.

“Getting information is very useful around things that are happening in Brunswick but also projects and changes that will be coming so I think it will be wonderful,” Nkong said.

More in-depth information about Brunswick Forward can be found here.