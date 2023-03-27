FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — To support early childhood education expansion, Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen presented a check for $375,000 to the Asian American Center of Frederick.

The money will go towards new programs like universal pre-k, daycare programs, and a co-generation program to help immigrant parents through the family support center, housed in the existing AACF building.

The family support center programs will start on July 1.

“We want to make sure that we leave no one behind. We know the immigrant community has challenges in regards to early childhood education, dealing with the cultural differences and needing little special attention,” said Senator Cardin.

“The idea behind the family support center is to be able to help all members of the family from kids through an early head start program, make sure they get off to a good start, but also provide services for their parents, whether it’s a translation service, employment services, job opportunity services — that way you’re providing a whole of family approach,” said Senator Van Hollen.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11% of people living in Frederick are immigrants.

“I think he’s a great resource for the family. We don’t have too much of this resource for the family, so I think this supports families, a lot,” said Ying He, who moved to the United States from China six years ago.

Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, said that a new center is expected near the Golden Mile. She said this location needs this the most.

“Locating where the community is is very important to us so that they can access all of the services,” said Chung.

The new building is expected to be completed from 2026-2027.