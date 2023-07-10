FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Drivers going above 25 mph near the eastbound and westbound lanes of Christopher’s Crossing at Fieldstone Way and Sawmill Court in Frederick, Md., will soon be at risk of getting a ticket.

Two new speed limit cameras were installed.

Several residents in the neighborhood said they don’t always feel safe walking, but the addition of speed cameras makes them feel more at ease.

“Hopefully this will slow down traffic enough in the neighborhood, so that the pedestrians, the kids, the dogs, everybody is safe,” said resident Amy Longcor.

According to the Frederick Police Department, the cameras were put there to improve road safety and reduce speeding violations.

“We have increased patrols in areas where excessive speeding has been reported. We have implemented speed cameras in strategically placed areas around the city,” Samantha Long, spokesperson for FPD, said in a statement.

Craig Longcor is the President of the North Crossing Home Owners Association. He has lived in the neighborhood for about 23 years and said there has been traffic concerns since he moved into the neighborhood.

“We were just a quiet little neighborhood before the bridge open and connected us to 15, but the side effects of that are just overwhelming traffic to our little quiet neighborhood,” Craig Longcor said.

There is a 30-day warning period for drivers. Starting August 9 of this year, if drivers exceed the speed limit by 12 mph, they will be fined $40.