FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County’s newest task force, INTERCEPT (Inter-Agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking) would combat both human trafficking and internet crimes against children.

Frederick County created a human trafficking response team in 2018. In 2019, a Frederick County cyber crimes task force was created to combat internet crimes against children.

INTERCEPT would combine the work of both existing teams.

“What we found in the last several years is a crossover intersection between human trafficking and child exploitation and we found that our investigators were meeting to collaborate much more,” said Joyce King.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said there were 19,000 reports of child sex trafficking nationwide last year.

“We are partnered with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick City Police, and Maryland State Police, F.B.I., Homeland Security Investigations, as well as the Secret Service. We have task force officers which are designated detectives and special agents that are specially trained in these areas of crime,” said King.

According to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, INTERCEPT is the first task force in Maryland and only the third in the U.S. to tackle these complex issues with a coordinated response from law enforcement, policymakers, social service providers and the general public.