FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The 48th annual Home and Garden Expo in Frederick is showcasing different vendors and businesses to help homeowners turn their houses into dream homes.

And business, Lancaster Builders is using new modern technology to show what virtual reality would look like to people in their new homes.

“People have trouble interpreting what a space is going to look like in reality just by looking at a sheet of paper. So, this allows them to step foot inside of a design and see it as if it were complete,” Project Manager Michael Moran said.

Moran with Lancaster Builders showcased the new Meta Quest technology to potential customers at the expo. Moran said he uses custom software to build a 3D layout of a house and transfers the finished project to the wireless headset.

Danielle Adams, Executive Officer with the Frederick County Building Industry Association, which also hosts the expo, said this opens up options for customers to find what specific laborer they’re looking for.

“They can compare goods and services to see what they would like to do to improve their property, a project that they’re working on,” Adams said.

Moran believes the device is on track to becoming the next big thing.

“We’re still working out the kinks with it and it’s progressing at a ridiculous rate at this point and year, we’re trying to stay on top of it,” Moran said.

Planning will be underway soon for the 49th and 50th anniversary of the Home and Garden Expo.