FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — According to the National Diaper Bank Network, families could spend about $80-$100 per month on diapers – you can imagine how difficult it can be to get diapers for low-income families.

Thanks to a partnership with Frederick Health and the Ausherman Foundation, however, some families will be receiving relief soon.

Since the start of 2023, Frederick Health’s Family Connects Program has visited the homes of new mothers to provide extra assistance in newfound motherhood. However, according to the program’s director Brandon Blake, during those visits, nurses were introduced to a growing problem.

“One of the biggest needs that were identified in the homes [was] the need for diapers. We just basically shared that need out to the community, and we’re generous enough to get a donation from the Ausherman Family Foundation,” Blake said.

Just the first donation brought in 90,000 diapers, and Jasmine Sneed with the Frederick Rescue Mission says they can now fulfill the high demand from families.

“We’re finding that folks are requesting 10s of 1000s of diapers every month it’s shocking how many diapers folks need and if you think about how many you go through in a day, the need is real,” Sneed explained.

Through this partnership, those from the Ausherman Family Foundation feel families across the county will have one less thing to worry about when it comes to their children’s health care.

“I know how expensive diapers are as a mom with little children so to know that moms are not going to have to make the decision of not being able to put their child in a dry diaper at night is just so heartwarming,” Leith Adams said.

Starting within the week, local families across Frederick County will receive the diapers.