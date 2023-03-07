FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Attorney General’s office identified the officers and suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Frederick on March 4.

Police said that a person was wanted for violating parole or probation. When officers confronted him Saturday night, the person refused to put down a knife, prompting them to open fire. The person was hit and killed.

The Attorney General’s office said that Officers Robert Hess and Fahad Mirza were the two involved in the incident. Hess has been with the department for over five years and Mirza has been with the department for eight months.

The statement said that the person who was killed was 44-year-old Joseph Sherrill of Frederick.

The Independent Investigations Division was continuing to investigate what led to this incident.

The Attorney General’s office said they release body camera footage within 14 days of an incident, but there may be situations where they need more than 14 days.