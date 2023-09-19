FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Columbia University identified Ella Mills as the student who died after kayaking in the Potomac River on the D.C. and Montgomery County border on Sept. 17.

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, said situations like this do not happen often in the area.

“The water’s very tricky. It looks smooth on top, but there are a lot of currents,” he said. “What you might have experienced the last week is different this week, so it’s kind of a tricky situation.”

The woman came with an out-of-state kayak group of about two dozen adults. She later separated from the group and got stuck in a strong current and got caught under a rock near Little Falls, according to Piringer.

“We encourage people to go in groups, have somebody that is knowledgeable about the environment or the water conditions,” he said. “In this particular case, along the Potomac River, it’s very important to kind of know what you’re getting into, know the environment. Have the proper safety gear, helmets, personal flotation devices, or lifejacket.”

Columbia University’s president has since posted a message to students saying in part: “Words cannot express how heartbroken I feel for her family, her friends, her loved ones, and those students from the university who were with her on this trip.”