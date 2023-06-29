FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There has been an increase in burglaries targeting houses of worship in Frederick County.

According to the Frederick Police Department, there has been a total of 6 county-wide church burglaries, so far this year. Three of those have been in the city of Frederick, including one that happened at the end of May. The most recent one in the county was in June.

Police didn’t say which churches were targeted and what the burglars took; however, they did say the people involved took items of value in each case.

“We have a multi-layered approach to keeping the building secure that includes electronic locks,” said Peter Brehm, President of the Consistory for the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ.

“I am saddened by it because if somebody is targeting churches, because they’re vulnerable, they have a role to play in being open to the broader world,” he added. “That is pretty cynical to take advantage of a place that’s supposed to be open to the world.”