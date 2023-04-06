FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and a Frederick gun dealer are now facing charges for their part in a plan to get machine guns illegally.

Chuck Jenkins has been the sheriff of Frederick County since his election in 2006 and was most recently re-elected in 2022.

In a press conference Wednesday, Todd Wivell, spokesperson for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department said the sheriff knew a year ago that there was an investigation — but that the news came as a surprise to the department.

Some residents say they wish the public had known about this before election time last fall.

In a statement Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said, “The Sheriff is a duly elected official, serving in a role established in the Maryland constitution. The county executive and county council play no role in the operation of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office beyond funding the division.”

A spokesperson for Governor Wes Moore stated: “Sheriff Jenkins is facing serious criminal charges that are worthy of investigation and we expect that law enforcement officials will be thorough and fair, working in accordance with due process. No one is above the law; we expect high standards from all public officials and trust that our institutions will work to both protect the rights of the accused and defend the interests of the citizens of Frederick County.”

Kavonte Duckett, Frederick County Council Member also commented stating: “While the Council plays no role in the operation of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office beyond providing state-mandated funding to the division, it is important that we hold all duly elected officials accountable. Any inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated in Frederick County regardless of elected office. I urge Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to place himself on an administrative leave of absence until this matter is resolved as he would require any deputy pending charges under his command.”

If convicted, Jenkins and Krop face a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy, for false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee, and for false statements to federal law enforcement.

Jenkins is scheduled for an initial court appearance and arraignment next week on Wednesday, April 12.