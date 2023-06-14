FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating after emergency workers found a man dead after a house fire in Point of Rocks.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received reports that someone may have been trapped in the fire at the home in the 1700 block of Brookshire Run.

After crews from Frederick County and Loudoun County arrived, a neighbor told them that they believed a person was inside the house. While the fire was burning, the roof and floor collapsed.

It took about 60 firefighters roughly 45 minutes to control the fire in order to get into the home. When they entered, they found the man dead.