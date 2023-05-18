FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The Frederick Police Department is actively investigating an incident involving a fatal stabbing.

Officers said that on Wednesday at about 9:44 p.m., they responded to the parking lot of a business establishment along N. McCain Drive in Frederick for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with severe traumatic injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that at this time, they don’t believe it is a random act of violence.

FPD is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant video footage to contact the police department.