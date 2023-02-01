FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man drove roughly 70 miles to meet a 13-year-old girl whom he solicited for sex through social media and raped her.

The Frederick Police Department said Edwin Richard Hunt, 44, of Joppa, Md. faces several charges, including four counts of Rape – 2nd Degree.

Detectives found out about the allegations against Hunt on Jan. 20. After they began their investigation, they said they found out that Hunt solicited the girl on Reddit and Snapchat, then drove from Joppa to Frederick to have sex with her.

Members of the Frederick Police Department took Hunt into custody in Joppa (Harford County) on Feb. 1. They executed search warrants on his home, business, and vehicles.

They took him to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. He appeared in front of the district court commissioner and held without bail.