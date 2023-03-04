FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a person wanted for violating parole or probation refused to put down a knife when they confronted him Saturday night, prompting them to open fire, killing him.

Police Chief Jason Lando said officers with the Frederick Police Department went to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of N. East St. around 6:20 p.m. to see if they could find the person wanted for the violation. They went to a unit there where a lady opened the door. The officers went into the apartment and found the wanted man in a closet. Lando said he pulled the knife and that officers told him to put it down multiple times, but he didn’t. That’s when police shot him. Lando added that the officers provided medical aid to him immediately and called for an ambulance, but he died.

The Frederick Police Department contacted the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. Its Independent Investigations Division (IID) and Maryland State Police (MSP) were taking over the investigation.