FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Basketball fans are gearing up for action on the hard courts. Some are brimming with excitement after the Washington Wizards NBA schedule for the coming season was released.

There is excitement too in Western Maryland where Frederick announced plans for their own pro team.

The plan is part of the new TBL, “The Basketball League.” Games will be played in the Hood College gymnasium under head coach Ed Corporal.

“There’s professionalism all around the league. All around the league from the coaches to the players, just everyone. Coach Corporal felt very confident about the team, the management, and the organization all along. So that’s what brought me here.”

The team is looking for a name – there will be a contest in the coming weeks for fans to be part of the selection process.