FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — The recent spike in food prices makes stocking the pantry more of a challenge these days.

Congress is seeking cuts to supplemental nutrition programs as a way to get spending under control. Tighter eligibility requirements could impact 41 million recipients nationwide.

“It makes a strain on families and working people. It’s not just people not working. It is just very difficult.”

Inflation is a challenge for food stamp recipients, says Farlow. Many families are struggling with their most basic needs,” said Arnold Farlow with Frederick Rescue Mission.

“It’s not a choice between a Lamborghini or a Porsche. It is choosing between feeding your family or getting a roof over your head. For many, it is a choice between shoes, shelter, or food in your child’s belly,” said Valerie Moore with the Rescue Mission.

Supplemental food assistance during the pandemic has run out. And housing costs in Frederick are rising steeply.

“it is not just the lowest of the low struggling. Housing is eating everyone’s income here,” said Farlow.

Some on Capitol Hill seek to impose nutritional standards as part of food stamp reform, no soda or snack foods. The showdown in Congress is expected as the new fiscal year approaches.













