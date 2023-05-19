FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –In honor of Armed Forces Day, ‘Pulling For Veterans,’ a non-profit organization in Frederick County raises awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder.

The group held an event Friday to teach veterans about PTSD and to teach them about services that are available to them.

‘Pulling for Veterans’ also rents trailers at home depot in Frederick with 100% of donations going towards helping veterans and their families who have PTSD.

According to the organization, approximately 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

“Every veteran has family friends that are here locally and they push all of this down. There’s invisible wounds. There’s some things going on in the inside that you cannot see. They don’t bring it to burden the family or anything like that. PTSD is real and suicide rates are going up across the U.S. every day,” said Nicholas Walker of Pulling for Veterans.

