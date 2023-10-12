FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A local nonprofit in Frederick County is holding a bingo fundraiser to benefit Veterans.

‘Bingo for a Cause’ is hosted by ‘Pulling for Veterans’ and sponsored by The Orioles Club, and Key 103 Radio.

It takes place on Saturday, October 14, at the Frederick Orioles Nest #331 Club, 1037A W. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the first game begins at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for 9 games and will be available at the door. The event also includes pull tabs, 50/50 raffles, a bake sale table, a silent auction, and a cake and pie auction.

Prizes have been donated from local businesses and total over $2500 in value.

‘Pulling For Veterans,’ is a non-profit organization in Frederick County that raises awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder.