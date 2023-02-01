FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new sport is coming Frederick County high schools. Girls’ flag football is coming to the county with the help of the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour.

The school district made the announcement on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Girls at each of the 10 high schools in Frederick County will soon be able to show their skills in flag football, one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. It will become the 29th sport offered by the school system.

“It just shows how far that we can come in such a male-dominant sport that girls can now play. We’re good at it,” said sophomore Keira Speikes.

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) said this program has been years in the making.

“We in FCPS are always interested in what we can do to enhance female athletic participation. We had been in communication with the Ravens for almost a year now, meeting with them and just talking about what this will look like, how we could make it happen,” said Kevin Kendro, supervisor of athletics and extracurricular activities at FCPS.

The Baltimore Ravens will provide three years of grant funding for the program, and Under Armour will provide custom uniforms for each team.

The Ravens also hope to expand the program to other counties in Maryland.

“We love to see any youth out there participating in sports and the opportunity to give females a little bit more of an opportunity out here is something that we’re very passionate about,” said Kim Ferguson, director of fan development and activation for the Baltimore Ravens.

The program is expected to begin in the fall.