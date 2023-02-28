FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A home in Frederick County caught on fire Tuesday. One resident had to be rescued.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Shelley Circle around 11:22 a.m. After they entered, they found the resident — an adult — and rescued them from the home.

(Images courtesy of Frederick County Fire & Rescue)

The resident was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said they were “alert and conscious.”

The fire took under 20 minutes to extinguish.

A multi-family home on Shelley Circle had previously caught on fire in July of 2020,