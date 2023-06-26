BALLENGER CREEK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW)-Neighbors are fed up with an increased number of crashes they said have taken place near the Wellington Trace neighborhood.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, in 2021 there were 10 crashes at the intersection. So far this year, there have been three.

“During 2017, there was only one vehicle crash in that intersection related to that intersection and things. We conducted some enforcement efforts and things were relatively calm until about May of 2021. Crashes at the intersection started to increase,” said Captain Jeff Eyler.

Neighbors who live in the area say the intersection is dangerous and they want something to be done to improve safety at the intersection.

“People blow by the stop signs. Unfortunately, they don’t stop on them. I’ve seen a couple of crashes as a result of that,” said Erin Coleman, a resident of the neighborhood.

“Somebody’s gonna get hurt and I don’t want it to be someone of my loved ones or anybody in the neighborhood,” said Joyce Hoover, a resident of the neighborhood.

The Frederick County Department of Public Works says they’ve conducted a long-term project looking at areas of the county with unusually high numbers of accidents, but the intersection at Tennison Drive and English Muffin Way was not among those with an above-average number of incidents.

David Olney, the engineering supervisor of the public works department said in a phone interview the department has not yet made a decision on whether they will consider looking into traffic calming devices, such as a flashing light at the intersection.