FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Health Department will be discussing the results of their Black Maternal Health Disparity Study after a previous attempt was disrupted by racist statements.

“Giving birth to a child is beyond physical – it’s mental, it’s emotional,” said Frederick resident Shatema Mills.

The department’s equity office director Danielle Haskin said this study will provide an overview of pregnancy in all stages.

“We know that the status of the health of the mother or the birthing person before they’re even pregnant really plays a role into experiences during and after that pregnancy also,” Haskin said.

According to the report, the number of women who sought early prenatal care was lower for Black women than for white women. Data from last year’s Frederick County Community Health Needs Assessment showed that over the last 12 years, infant mortality improved for white women but was worse for black women.

At the end of April, a virtual session on the topic was interrupted by racial slurs and death threats.

To combat this, the health department is taking strict security measures where participants will be muted upon entry, and screen sharing and chat screens will be disabled.

The rescheduled virtual session will take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 6:00 p.m.

Participants in the study, and others, hope addressing the negative outcomes can lead to more positive solutions.