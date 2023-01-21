FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver.

Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they received word of the collision.

The 27-year-old driver who was passing traffic was from Rockville. MSP said he died at the scene of the crash.

Medics took the 60-year-old driver of the other car to the hospital. Maryland State Police said he is from Adamstown, Md.