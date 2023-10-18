FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A School Resource Officer (SRO) was assaulted at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Tuesday morning.

As students arrived at school around 7:30 a.m., SROs noticed a fight between two students in the hallway. An SRO and school staff member intervened when a third student jumped in, punching a student and hitting the SRO several times in the face and head.

SROs and staff eventually separated the students.

As a result, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said three students are facing charges via juvenile referrals – one student’s charges include two counts of second-degree assault.

“This is now the fourth time that an SRO has been injured while intervening in an active disturbance in Frederick County Public Schools this school year,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in a statement. “Any assault against a deputy, another student, or staff member will not be tolerated and that juvenile will receive the appropriate charges.”

The deputy who was assaulted received treatment for her injuries.