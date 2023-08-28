FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Amid an ongoing indictment, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has returned from his self-imposed administrative leave.

Jenkins said in a press release that he would formally end his administrative leave of absence and resume full duties as head of the agency.

“I’ve made the decision that it’s time to resume my full responsibilities and obligations as Sheriff of Frederick County,” said Jenkins. “The leave of absence was self-imposed and there is no reason not to return to full duty at this point.”

Jenkins is currently under indictment for an alleged plan to purchase machine guns illegally. In April of 2023, he pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Hours after Jenkins’ arraignment, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Jenkins was taking a leave of absence. On Monday, he formally ended that absence.

A grand jury indicted Jenkins on charges of conspiracy and making false statements in order to acquire machine guns.