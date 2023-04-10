FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–Teenagers in Frederick may soon be able to cast their ballot in future elections.

An Ad-Hoc Committee in the City of Frederick has been selected to take a look at different topics with the thought of possibly modifying the city charter.

Changes could include the makeup of the legislative body, city budget, and elections such as the election cycle and age at which one could vote.

According to one of the committee members, lowering the voting age has yet to be discussed but agreed they may take a look at allowing 16 or 17 years old’s to vote. Community reaction to giving teens the opportunity to vote received, for the most part, positive support.

“I like it, I mean they should have a voice. I probably wouldn’t go lower to 15, that seems a little young to me,” said Bill Collins, who is a resident.

16-year-old Hannah Quinn said she wouldn’t mind going to the polls before she turns 18. She said other teenagers her age now have the resources and tools to find out political information for themselves.

“We can still learn about those things and if we are really passionate about it, we can still look it up, we can read a newspaper, look at articles. And we have phones, so we have access to the information if we want it,” said Quinn.

Another Maryland resident Delaney Conner believes 16 and 17-years old’s should get into politics sooner.

“I think they should be able to participate in a political world. They’re going to be turning 18 soon and being part of it soon so might as well contribute if they can,” said Conner.

Kay Wyatt who’s 18 said if she was able to vote at a younger age she would. She detailed what issues she sees in the country that teenagers could voice their opinion on.

“There are problems with the economy and gay rights, trans rights, and people being discriminated [against] when they shouldn’t be,” said Wyatt.

The public will also have a chance to weigh in on the conversation. Once the Charter Committee reviews the findings, and research, and hears from the public, they’ll send a final recommendation of the charter changes to the Mayor and Alderman.